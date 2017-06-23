4 Things To Know: ‘Purple Rain’ Remastered, Health Bill & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Friday, June 23. They include a missive from North Korea following the death of an American, and an anniversary for an act that truck a blow for parity on the athletic field.

GOP Senators To Determine Health Bill’s Fate

The Senate version of the bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act isn’t a done deal. Even though Republicans don’t need any Democrats to pass the legislation, some arm twisting lies ahead. At least four of the Senate’s 52 Republicans say they oppose the bill and urge negotiations to improve it. Republicans need two of those votes to pass the bill.

North Korea: We’re The ‘Biggest Victim’

North Korea is calling itself the “biggest victim” in the death of American student Otto Warmbier. He died days after being brought back to the U.S. in a coma. North Korean officials deny they cruelly treated or tortured Warmbier. They accuse the U.S. and South Korea of a smear campaign that insulted their treatment of him.

45 Years Ago: Title IX

This Friday is the 45th anniversary of Title IX. The law is best known for securing women and girls a spot on the athletic field. Richard Nixon signed it in 1972. It prohibits high schools and colleges that receive federal funding from gender discrimination in any program or activity — including sports.

‘Purple Rain’ Back On Store Shelves

Paisley Park will host a special event to commemorate the historic rerelease of Prince’s album “Purple Rain,” which comes with a bonus disc of outtakes from the legendary vault. There will be a special screening of Prince’s iconic film, which starts at 7 p.m. If you go, you’re encouraged to wear purple.