ACLU Wants Pepper Spray Use, Solitary Confinement To End At Wis. Youth Prisons An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order that the Wisconsin Department of Corrections immediately end the use of pepper spray and solitary confinement at juvenile prisons.

U.S. Will See 1st Coast-To-Coast Total Solar Eclipse In 99 Years In AugustTotal solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes this one so special — at least for Americans — is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States.