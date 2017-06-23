Sheriff: Baby Backed Over By Car In Nowthen Expected To Survive

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a baby who was backed over by a car in Nowthen Friday afternoon is in the hospital and is expected to survive.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched at 12:22 p.m. to an address on the 5500 block of Old Viking Boulevard NW on the report of a child struck by a vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found the nearly 1-year-old female infant who had been backed over, partially underneath the tires of the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver was the victim’s 54-year-old grandmother.

Deputies learned the victim and her mother were in the back yard of the residence when the mother stepped inside the house for a moment, leaving the child unattended for a brief time. The grandmother then entered the garage to leave for an appointment, unaware the child wandered toward the area where the vehicle was parked. The child was then struck as the grandmother backed up.

The child was removed from underneath the tire when deputies arrived and was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center. The baby is expected to survive, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the incident. The accident remains under investigation.