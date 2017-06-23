2 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Military Vehicles In Camp Ripley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are in the hospital after a head-on collision between a military Humvee and a military supply truck in Camp Ripley Thursday afternoon.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred shortly before 5 p.m. just northwest of Range Control inside Camp Ripley.
Authorities say 18-year-old Lauren Franken of South Dakota was traveling southeast on Luzon Road in the Humvee when she veered into the other lane because of dust. Her vehicle then collided head-on with the supply truck, which was driven by 29-year-old Christopher Hamann of South Dakota.
Franken and her passenger, 22-year-old Samantha Kasuske of South Dakota, were taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.
Hamann was not injured.