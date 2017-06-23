Lowry Tunnel, Light Rail Closures To Challenge Mpls. Commuters

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you are traveling in or out of Minneapolis this weekend, there are several big projects underway that could affect your drive.
The Lowry Hill Tunnel will be closed to eastbound Interstate 94 drivers starting Friday at 10 p.m.
That also means a number of ramp closures in that part of downtown Minneapolis.
Both directions of traffic will be traveling through the eastbound side when the tunnel re-opens Monday morning, which will last for three months. Trucks will be prohibited, and the speed limit will be 40 miles per hour.
The ramp from I-35W to I-94W will be closed and several other ramps will be closed, or open only to emergency vehicles.
In addition to that project, the Metro Transit Light Rail in downtown Minneapolis is shutting down for the next week and a half.
Buses are now running between U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field.
The shutdown is happening so crews can make improvements and perform maintenance on the tracks.
Full train service should resume by Monday, July 3.