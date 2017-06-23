Pet Guests Of The Week: Bravo, Charlie, Foxtrot & India (Kittens!)

Bravo, Charlie, Foxtrot and India were all brought to Minneapolis Animal Care and Control as strays with their mom in early April when they were about one week old. They were sent to foster care until they got big enough to go up for adoption. They are all now about three months old. Bravo and Charlie are both neutered males and they are the more reserved of the bunch. Foxtrot and India are both spayed females and they are the adventurers of the litter. All of them are very playful.

All four of these kittens, in addition to dozens of other cats and kittens will be featured at Kitty Hall, an event to promote shelter adoptions and Minneapolis Animal Care and Control.

