Pride Organizers Hold Emergency Meeting, May Reverse Police Decision

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities Pride organizers held an emergency meeting Thursday night after backlash from a decision to limit police presence at Sunday’s Pride Parade.
In an e-mail to WCCO-TV, Twin Cities Pride Board Chair Darcie Baumann said the group will issue a statement on Friday about what came out of that meeting.
The recent verdict in the Philando Castile case was the catalyst for Pride organizers to alter the policy on law enforcement earlier the week. On Facebook, the group announced they will forgo police participation to respect the pain the community is feeling right now.
In response, Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau, who is openly gay, issued a strongly worded letter to the executive director of the festival, Dot Belstler, on Thursday.
In it, Harteau wrote she wanted to take time to reflect on the decision before responding, but that she was “beyond disappointed” that Belstler did not reach out to her to discuss it.
Harteau continued saying that she recognizes that minorities have historically had a hard relationship with law enforcement but believes it is something she and her force are working hard to change.
She also said, that despite the decision, she assures that the officers assigned to work the parade will do all they can to make it safe for everyone involved and watching.