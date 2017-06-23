Charges: Man Ran Prostitution Ring Involving 35 Women

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is facing charges for his alleged role in a prostitution operation that involved at least 35 women, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.
Twenty-eight-year-old Ricky Arlen Turner of Brooklyn Center is charged with two counts each of sex trafficking of an individual and promoting prostitution of an individual.
In January, police found an advertisement for commercial sex on backpage.com. Police traced the ad to 25-year-old Brittany Harenza and found more than 1,600 ads involving more than 35 women associated with her phone number, according to the criminal complaint.
Via Facebook, police connected Harenza to Turner. Posts on the site indicated Turner was promoting the prostitution of several woman, the complaint states.
Turner and Harenza were living in a house together, and police surveillance revealed many visitors would come to the house for short time periods.
Police also talked to two other women who worked for Turner. One said Turner forced her to live at his home and would beat her if she tried to leave. That woman also said she made more than $100,00 working for Turner and was forced to give nearly all of the money to him.
Turner is in the Washington County jail on similar charges. Harenza was also charged.