Former Minn. Lawmaker ID’d As Victim In Fatal Wayzata Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Minnesota lawmaker has been identified as the victim in Wednesday’s deadly car crash in Wayzata.
Gordon Voss, 79, died from injuries he sustained in the crash, which happened just before 4 p.m. on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East, says the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.
Wayzata police say Voss was in a two-car crash, and was in full cardiac arrest when first responders arrived. He later died at the scene.
Two other people involved in the crash were treated for injuries, which have not been disclosed.
Voss served two terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives: from 1973 to 1982 in District 47B, and then from 1983 to 1988 in District 52A, according to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.
Prior to his political career, Voss earned his doctorate in mechanical engineering at the University of Minnesota.
