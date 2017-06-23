WisDOT: Man Injured In Head-On Crash Dies

June 23, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash in Wisconsin Wednesday has died, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT said 30-year-old Jason Hart was traveling westbound in a Pontiac on U.S. Highway 10 west of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, when he and another driver traveling eastbound crashed head-on. The crash occurred in the westbound lane.

Both Hart and the other driver, 68-year-old Gail Leonard, were air lifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

Hart died of his injuries Thursday morning, according to WisDOT.

Both people were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

