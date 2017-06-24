Franken: GOP Health Care Bill Will Cut Funding ‘For People Who Need It The Most’

June 24, 2017 9:28 PM
Filed Under: Al Franken, Donald Trump, Health Care

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Senator Al Franken is speaking out about the Republican efforts in the Senate to repeal and replace Obamacare — and its impact on people in Minnesota.

“It will cut over $800 billion in Medicaid funding for people who need it the most. It will give huge tax cuts to people who need it the least,” Franken said.

The senator held a community meeting in Burnsville Saturday afternoon.

At least 50 of the 52 GOP Senators need to vote for the bill to pass.

Five have said they’re not ready to support the plan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch