As MN United Chase Playoff Berth, Home Field A Big Advantage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When Minnesota beat Portland on Wednesday night at home, snapping a three-game road losing streak, it was just the latest in a season-long trend. The Loons are 5-3 at home — 0-6-2 on the road.

“We’ve shown in the last few weeks that playing at home, we’re a different proposition. And speaking to a lot of coaches within the league, a lot of teams are going through it,” coach Adrian Heath said.

Adrian Heath is right. Only two teams in the entire league have winning records on the road. And only two have losing records at home.

“Houston, who have been at the top of the league, I don’t think they’ve won a game away from home either. Lost six and drawn two or something,” Heath said.

So why is home field advantage so pronounced in MLS?

“Very very good question, I ask myself that a lot, in the last time. So yeah, it’s very difficult to explain,” Jerome Thiesson said.

Jerome Thiesson says his best guess is the cross country travel — it’s certainly farther then players are used to playing in other countries.

“Traveling is not always easy to get out of the body but it shouldn’t be an excuse,” he said.

Which emphasizes the importance of taking of advantage of when you don’t have to travel.

“The games you do get at home, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, it’s a huge three points to be at home, you’ve got to get those points,” Kevin Venegas said.

Which is exactly Minnesota’s situation coming up. Six of its next seven league games are at home.

“So the next five or six weeks for us are going to be sort of pivotal of where this season goes for us,” Heath said.