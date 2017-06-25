Driver Flees State Troopers In Brooklyn Center Over Speeding, Seat Belt Violation

June 25, 2017 6:30 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota State Patrol, Police Chase

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An adult female was arrested Sunday afternoon for fleeing authorities after being pulled over for speeding and not wearing a seat belt, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say state troopers clocked the driver traveling at 83 miles per hour and observed that she wasn’t wearing a seat belt. When officers attempted to stop her, she fled and a chase ensued.

A state trooper was able to successfully perform a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, which spun out and went off the road into a ditch before coming to a stop near the area of Interstate 94 and Brooklyn Boulevard.

The driver was taken into custody and booked into the Hennepin County Jail for fleeing police in a motor vehicle. She has not been identified.

