Fire Damages Home In Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a home in northeast Minneapolis suffered extensive damage in a fire Sunday night, but nobody was hurt.
Fire crews were called to a home on the 3500 block of Valley St. on a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was showing. Authorities say all occupants were out of the home when crews arrived.
Firefighters located more fire on the second floor of the house, which crews were able to put water on.
House fire on the 3500 block of Valley St. NE in Minneapolis @WCCO pic.twitter.com/6nLEMpaEpD
— Aaron Goodyear (@acgoodyear) June 26, 2017
The front of the home suffered extensive damage in the blaze. Crews were about to put the fire out, and nobody was hurt as a result of the fire. A cat was rescued from the residence.
The cause of the fire I sunder investigation.