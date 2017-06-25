Minnesota United Hosts Clinic For Military Kids

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota United players hosted a special soccer clinic on Sunday.
The lessons were for kids whose parents are in the U.S. Military. The clinic was held at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station.
Kids and teens got to learn soccer skills from Minnesota United players and staff. One young player we spoke with said her favorite drill was called the “Rondo.”
“There are like a circle of players and one in the middle and it kind of like where you can work on ball control and passing quickly and working on more defensive moves,” Megan Rouse of North Branch said.
Sunday’s event was sponsored by the United Heroes League.