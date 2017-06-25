Suspect In St. Paul Homicide Arrested After Overnight Manhunt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After an overnight manhunt in a swamp, St. Paul police say they arrested a man in connection to Saturday’s fatal shooting near the state capitol.
Early Sunday morning, police from St. Paul and several other agencies spent about an hour and a half searching for the suspect in a swampy area in Oakdale, near the intersection of Interstate 694 and 10th Street.
The suspect, who was wanted in connection to the Saturday afternoon shooting on St. Paul’s Aurora Avenue, was eventually found and immediately brought to Regions Hospital over concerns of hypothermia.
The suspect has yet to be identified.
Saturday’s shooting happened around 4 p.m. near the 200 block of Aurora Avenue. Police say they do not believe it was random.
The victim — whose identity has yet to be released – was found dead behind a building. It was St. Paul’s 13th homicide of the year.
Police say the shooting was not related to another homicide on Aurora Avenue in April.