Suspect In St. Paul Homicide Arrested After Overnight Manhunt

June 25, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Homicide, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After an overnight manhunt in a swamp, St. Paul police say they arrested a man in connection to Saturday’s fatal shooting near the state capitol.

Early Sunday morning, police from St. Paul and several other agencies spent about an hour and a half searching for the suspect in a swampy area in Oakdale, near the intersection of Interstate 694 and 10th Street.

The suspect, who was wanted in connection to the Saturday afternoon shooting on St. Paul’s Aurora Avenue, was eventually found and immediately brought to Regions Hospital over concerns of hypothermia.

The suspect has yet to be identified.

Saturday’s shooting happened around 4 p.m. near the 200 block of Aurora Avenue. Police say they do not believe it was random.

The victim — whose identity has yet to be released – was found dead behind a building. It was St. Paul’s 13th homicide of the year.

Police say the shooting was not related to another homicide on Aurora Avenue in April.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch