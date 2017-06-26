4 Things To Know: Senate Health Care Bill, Takata Bankruptcy, Harry Potter Turns 20 & More

MINNEAPOIS (WCCO) – From the possible vote on the Senate Health Care bill to Harry Potter turning 20-years-old, here is a look at the top four stories from June 26, 2017.

CBO Could Announce Impact Of GOP Health Care Bill

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office could announce as early as Monday how it believes the new Senate GOP health care bill will affect millions of Americans.

At least five Republican senators have publicly come out against parts of the bill. That number could soon grow to as many as a dozen.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing for a vote on the plan before the Fourth of July.

Jury Selection Begins In Shkreli Trial

Jury selection begins in the trial of former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli.

He’s accused of cheating his former company, Retrophin, out of millions of dollars.

Prosecutors said he used that money to repay investors in two hedge funds, in what they called a “Ponzi scheme.” They also said he used assets to pay off his own personal loans and other debts.

Takata Files For Bankruptcy

Japanese air bag maker Takata is filing for bankruptcy.

The company has been struggling since its defective airbags led to recalls of tens of millions of vehicles.

The air bags can explode and send shrapnel into drivers and passengers. They’re blamed for at least 11 deaths in the United States and several more in other countries.

Harry Potter Turns 20

Monday marks 20 years since the world was introduced to Harry Potter.

It was on this date in 1997 that “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” hit shelves.

The series has sold more than 450 million copies worldwide and is published in 79 languages.