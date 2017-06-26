Limited Travel Ban Still Stokes Islamophobia, CAIR-MN Says

June 26, 2017
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations say the limited travel ban allowed by the Supreme Court still stokes hatred of Muslims.

CAIR-MN executive director Jaylani Hussein says Monday’s decision “emboldens” what he calls the Trump administration’s “Islamophobic policies.”

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to go forward with a limited version of its ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries. The justices will hear full arguments in October.

CAIR-MN civil rights director Amir Malik says the limited ban might not have much effect in Minnesota, since it does not affect university students or immigrants with ties to the state. But Malik says it’s disappointing for refugees who have been waiting for years to come to the United States.

