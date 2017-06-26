Title: Digital Sales Manager
JOB DESCRIPTION: The Digital Sales Manager will report to the Director of Sales at WCCO-TV and will be responsible for working closely with WCCO-TV sales team to prospect, develop, close, and maintain advertising accounts on CBSMinnesota.com (WCCO.com) and CBS Local Digital properties.
PRIMARY ACCOUNTABILITIES:
- Educate and train WCCO-TV sales staff about all online sales opportunities.
- Develop compelling sales proposals and presentations for local sales staff around CBS Local digital opportunities including CBSMinnesota.com (WCCO.com) and secondary revenue initiatives.
- Review local stations RFP’s and make strategic recommendations to maximize online revenue.
- Grow online ad sales revenue and exceed revenue goals by prospecting for new clients and digital agencies.
- Set sales agenda including, prioritizing and organizing sales calls based on maximum potential return.
- Create and sell unique sales promotions, including contests and special advertising programs, focusing on relevant local events and content sections within the local site.
- Maximize revenue by effectively and efficiently managing advertising inventory & pricing.
- Prepare and review local market sales reports and periodic forecasts.
- Review all online orders and coordinate all ad sales campaigns with National Sales offices.
- Monitor and evaluate the local station’s online inventory and current pricing.
- Submit monthly, quarterly and annual inventory and sales reports.
- Coordinate with National Sales and approve the pricing of all locally sold online ad campaigns.
- Maximize CPM’s.
- Analyze competitive (local) online media marketplace.
- Manage agency/client relationships.
- Coach local sales staffs on the most effective ways to use their local website to develop opportunistic revenue-generating programs and always include an online component with all TV deals.
- Work closely with Marketing Manager, Local Sales Manager, National Sales Manager, and Director of Sales to proactively develop solution based integrated media campaigns.
- Manage efforts of Digital Sales Coordinator to effectively execute ad sales campaigns, trafficking and reporting for all aspects of Digital sales.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Knowledge of the online media business and underlying technology and research.
- Excellent sales skills including the ability to create and build relationships. Demonstrated track record of success and established relationships.
- Good organizational and time management skills.
- Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation skills. Team oriented.
- Minimum 5 years of online advertising sales.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Traditional media sales experience (especially TV) is a plus.
- BS/BA degree preferred.
- Dedicated and driven work ethic, excellent writing skills, and comfortable making presentations to all size groups (5-50), outstanding computer skills.
- Proficiency with Wide Orbit, DFP, Google Analytics, comScore, Scarborough, and/or Photoshop a plus.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.
