Eagan Coach Wins Junior NBA Coach Of The Year Award

June 26, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Carrie Berran, Eagan Athletic Association, Junior NBA Coach of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One of Minnesota’s own will be honored with a national coaching award Monday night on TNT.

Carrie Berran of the Eagan Athletic Association was named the Junior NBA Coach of the Year on Monday. She was selected as a nominee by the Minnesota Timberwolves and will receive the honor at the NBA Awards Show. The award is given to a youth basketball coach who makes a positive impact on kids by demonstrating integrity, character and leadership.

Berran is the president of the Eagan Athletic Association and coaches the seventh grade girls basketball team. She manages all in-house and traveling programs for more than 1,000 athletes. She’ll receive funding, equipment and apparel to support the Eagan Athletic Association.

Berran is a former Division I player and has been a youth basketball coach and administrator in Eagan for the past decade.

