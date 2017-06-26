Bemidji Man Gets 52 Years For Killing Woman, Raping 5-Year-Old Girl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Bemidji man was sentenced to 52 years in prison for killing a woman and then kidnapping and sexually assaulting her 5-year-old daughter.
Beltrami County District Court Judge Shari Schluchter sentenced Jacob Kinn on Monday to decades behind bars after he pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges of second-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, court documents show.
Kinn testified that he strangled Melissa Norby with a belt at her Bemidji home last year. He then said he kidnapped her daughter and raped her. Police found the child tied up in a camper owned by one of Kinn’s relatives.
Kinn has several previous child porn convictions.