Legislature, Dayton In Court Over Budget Veto

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton and the Legislature are headed to court in their dispute over the governor’s veto of the Legislature’s funding.
Dayton’s veto following a special session was aimed at reopening negotiations on tax changes that he says favor the wealthy. Republican legislative leaders say his move is unconstitutional.
Republicans call the governor’s line-item veto of their budgets an unconstitutional violation of the separation of powers.
Dayton claims he did that because he was forced into signing tax and spending bills that he didn’t like containing what he called “poison pills.”
If he didn’t sign those, the state would have lost funding for its Revenue Department.
Dayton thought by cutting funding he would to force lawmakers to come back for another special session and repeal and rework those parts of the budget bill, but, instead, Republicans are taking to fight to court, accusing Dayton of overstepping his bounds as governor.
Without the money, paychecks will eventually stop for lawmakers and hundreds of support employees. The two sides reached a deal on Friday to delay that until October.
