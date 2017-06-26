Suspect In Minnetonka Storage Facility Shooting Released From Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 65-year-old man arrested on Friday in connection with a deadly shooting at a Minnetonka storage facility has been released from custody.
Minnetonka police responded to the incident on Friday at the Public Storage on Hedberg Drive. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot in the head and neck. He was identified as 58-year-old Thomas Luetzow, and his manner of death was listed as homicide.
James Lacount, 65, was arrested at the scene without incident. He was not charged, and the relationship between Lacount and Luetzow remains unclear.
Lacount was released from custody on Monday as the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office continues to investigate the case.