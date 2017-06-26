At Least 1 Dead After Motorcyclist Hits Deer, Vehicle In Winona Co.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At least one person is dead after a motorcyclist hit a deer and a car in Winona County Sunday evening.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 6 p.m. a Harley Davidson, driven by a 55-year-old male from O’Fallon, Ill., was traveling northbound on Highway 61 in the left lane when a deer came onto the road.
The motorcycle collided with the deer, causing the bike to cross over the center curb.
As it crossed over the center curb it was struck by a southbound 2011 Ford Edge, driven by 48-year-old Matthew John Broghammer of Winona, Minn.
Broghammer was unharmed.
The condition of the motorcyclist, and his passenger – a 57-year-old female from O’Fallon, Ill. – is unknown. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.