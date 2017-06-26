St. Croix River Boater Dead Of Apparent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while boating on the St. Croix River Sunday evening.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s office in Wisconsin, it started at around 5:30 p.m. when deputies were asked to perform a welfare check for a boat near the Highline Beach area of the river. When they arrived, they found three people on board, all of whom suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Two of the people — a 25-year-old and a 27-year-old — were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. One person — 24-year-old Ashley Speer of Glenwood City, Wisconsin — was pronounced dead at the scene.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s office says the scene appears to indicate carbon monoxide poisoning, though they can’t confirm it until finishing the investigation.