State Patrol: 4 Hurt After Car Hits Amish Buggy In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say four people were injured early Monday morning, one seriously, after a car hit an Amish buggy in western Wisconsin.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded at about 12:30 a.m. to the crash on Highway 28 at Highway 12, near Wilson, which is just west of Menomonie. When authorities arrived, they learned a 2014 Honda was heading northbound on Highway 128 and hit the horse-drawn buggy from behind.
Three people in the buggy were injured, and at least one person was ejected. That person, an 18-year-old woman, was found unconscious at the scene and airlifted to a hospital. A 19-year-old man operating the buggy and another 17-year-old female passenger were taken to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities say the driver of the Honda suffered non-life threatening injuries, and the driver showed no signs of impairment.
What led up to the crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.