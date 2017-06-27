4 Things To Know: Senate Health Care Bill, Travel Ban, Fourth Of July & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the CBO report on the Senate health care bill to spending for the Fourth of July, here is a look at the top four stories from June 27, 2017.

Fate Of Senate Health Care Bill Unclear

The fate of the Senate’s health care bill is in jeopardy because at least three Republican senators threaten to oppose it.

A report from the Congressional Budget Office found 22-million more Americans would be uninsured by 2026 if the bill passes.

The Senate will hold a procedural vote to move forward, most likely Wednesday.

Trump Calls SCOTUS Ruling On Travel Ban A ‘Victory’

President Donald Trump is calling the Supreme Court’s decision on the travel ban a “clear victory for our national security.”

The court’s ruling means people from six countries in the Middle East and Africa will be barred from entry for 90 days. That’s unless they can prove links to the United States, like family, a college admission or a job offer.

The temporary ban goes into effect Thursday.

Are Our Pets Too Fat?

Are pets gaining too much weight?

Banfield Pet Hospital’s State of Pet Health report found one in three pets who visited Banfield facilities last year was overweight or obese.

The annual report details health habits of the two-and-a-half million dogs and half-a-million cats who visited facilities across the country in 2016.

NRF: Americans To Spend $7B On Fourth Of July Food

The Fourth of July is a week away and Americans are getting in the star-spangled spending spirit.

The National Retail Federation expects consumers will shell out more than $7-billion on holiday food alone.

Wallethub said the cheapest places to celebrate are Atlanta, San Francisco and Buffalo, New York.

