Police Seek Suspect After Assault On 80-Year-Old Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in southern Minnesota are asking the public for information following an assault Monday that required an 80-year-old man to be airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities.
The St. James Police Department says that Pascual Hulloa Sanchez was attacked by a younger man shortly before 1 p.m. as he was sitting outside his home on the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue South.
Officers responded to the scuffle and found Sanchez wounded. Emergency crews brought the 80-year-old to Mayo St. James, and later he was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center.
The suspect in the assault is described as a Hispanic man wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He stood about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighed about 100 pounds.
Sanchez told officers he was in his yard that afternoon and he exchanged words with the suspect as he walked west on 2nd Avenue. A short time later, the suspect returned, attacked Sanchez and fled.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the attack is asked to call 507-375-3222.