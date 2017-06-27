Activists Hosts Black Guns Matter Meeting In Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A national activist wants people in the Twin Cities to know their rights when it comes to firearms.
Maj Toure, from “Black Guns Matter,” hosted a class in Minneapolis Monday night as part of his 50 state tour.
The Philando Castile shooting was brought up, as Castile did have a firearm – which he was licensed to carry – on him the night he was shot.
But beyond that case, Toure talked about firearm safety, conflict resolution, de-escalation, people’s rights and obligations under the law.
“How to exercise that right. How to be safe, responsible, as well as…just opposing certain levels of tyranny. Making sure people understand, from every demographic, that they have the right to defend their life, they have the right to be safe and they have the responsibility of being knowledgeable and accountable for their actions with those firearms,” Toure said.
The event was free for people to attend, and was sponsored by the Republican Liberty Caucus of Minnesota.