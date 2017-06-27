Downtown Day Care Facility Evacuated Following Bomb Threat

June 27, 2017 10:21 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say no explosives were found Tuesday morning when a bomb threat was made against a downtown Minneapolis day care center.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the threat around 10 a.m. at a day care center on the 100 block of Marquette Avenue South.

The day care was evacuated and nearby businesses were closed. K9 officers searched the area for explosives, although none were found.

Police say they are working to trace the bomb threat call.

By 11 a.m., all businesses impacted by the bomb threat had reopened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch