Downtown Day Care Facility Evacuated Following Bomb Threat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say no explosives were found Tuesday morning when a bomb threat was made against a downtown Minneapolis day care center.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the threat around 10 a.m. at a day care center on the 100 block of Marquette Avenue South.
The day care was evacuated and nearby businesses were closed. K9 officers searched the area for explosives, although none were found.
Police say they are working to trace the bomb threat call.
By 11 a.m., all businesses impacted by the bomb threat had reopened.