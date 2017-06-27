Dry Conditions Impact North, South Dakota Farmers Following Wet Spring

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Dry conditions across North Dakota and South Dakota have continued to stress crops over the past week.

The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says topsoil moisture supplies statewide in North Dakota are rated 53 percent short or very short, up from 43 percent last week. Subsoil moisture is 46 percent in those categories, up from 38 percent.

In South Dakota, the weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says condition ratings have declined slightly for all crops, and also for range and pasturelands. Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 63 percent short or very short, and subsoil moisture is 60 percent in those categories.

North Dakota’s staple spring wheat crop is rated 9 percent very poor, 18 percent poor, 34 percent fair, 36 percent good and 3 percent excellent.

In the North Dakota ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 61 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 41 percent in those categories. In South Dakota, pasture and range conditions are rated 53 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 43 percent in those categories.

