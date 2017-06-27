Sheriff: Man, 37, Dies After Pickup Rolls Over In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northern Minnesota say a 37-year-old man died early Sunday morning north of Bemidji after his pickup truck went off road and rolled.
Kevin Binkley, of Puposky, was pronounced dead at the scene on Nebish Road Northeast in Hines Township, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said.
Binkley was alone, traveling east on the road, about 30 miles north of Bemidji, when his Dodge Ram entered the south ditch, struck an approach and flipped over, partially ejecting him from the vehicle.
Binkley was not wearing a seat belt.
The sheriff’s office did not say if alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.