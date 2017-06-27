Japanese Beetle Likely In North Dakota For Good

June 27, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Japanese Beetle, North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A bug that’s an enemy to front yard flower beds, backyard vegetable gardens, farmers’ crops and even golf courses has been found again in North Dakota.

The Agriculture Department says the Japanese beetle larvae were found in nursery stock shipped to North Dakota. The beetles were found in several locations, including Bismarck, that received shipments from a Minneapolis-area supplier.

They’ve been found in the state before. But North Dakota State University entomologist Janet Knodel says the state likely now has an established population of the destructive beetle. It’s been moving steadily westward since being first found in the U.S. in New Jersey a century ago.

The beetle can be controlled with insecticides. But Knodel says it still causes about $450 million in damage each year in the U.S.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch