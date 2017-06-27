Air Defense Exercises Planned In Minneapolis On Tuesday

June 27, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Air Force C-21, Air Force F-16, Civil Air Patrol Cessna, Minneapolis, NORAD, Training Exercise

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Twin Cities residents should be advised that planes will be flying over Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon as part of an air defense exercise.

Officials say Exercise Falcon Hawk is designed to improve and one NORAD’s (North American Aerospace Defense Command) intercept and identification operations with live-fly training exercises. Authorities say Air Force F-16s, C-21s and Civil Air Patrol Cessna aircraft will be involved in Tuesday’s exercise.

Flights are scheduled for between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. They’re held in coordination with the FAA and are controlled to ensure NORAD’s rapid response capability.

So don’t be alarmed if you see the planes, it’s a training exercise.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch