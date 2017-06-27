Air Defense Exercises Planned In Minneapolis On Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Twin Cities residents should be advised that planes will be flying over Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon as part of an air defense exercise.
Officials say Exercise Falcon Hawk is designed to improve and one NORAD’s (North American Aerospace Defense Command) intercept and identification operations with live-fly training exercises. Authorities say Air Force F-16s, C-21s and Civil Air Patrol Cessna aircraft will be involved in Tuesday’s exercise.
Flights are scheduled for between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. They’re held in coordination with the FAA and are controlled to ensure NORAD’s rapid response capability.
So don’t be alarmed if you see the planes, it’s a training exercise.