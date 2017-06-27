Patty Wetterling Gives Keynote Speech At Amber Alert Symposium

The symposium is presented by the leadership of the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, and the AMBER Alert Training and Technical Assistance Program in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The case files were supposed to be released earlier this month and is said to contain more than 100,000 pages of interviews, tips, lead sheets and reports compiled over the past decades.

The keynote address comes at the same time the Wetterling family has filed a lawsuit to keep some of the files involved in his kidnapping case private.

The conference is meant to serve as an opportunity for those involved in the AMBER Alert program across the United States to develop relationships with each other, something that is especially important given that so many cases involve kids that are taken across state lines and country borders.

On Tuesday, Wetterling’s mother is honoring her son’s memory by speaking out in hopes of helping law enforcement and saving other children and their families.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — We are nearing closer to the one-year anniversary of the discovery of Jacob Wetterling’s remains and the confession of his killer.

Mary is honored to be a member of the talented news team at WCCO-TV in her home state of Minnesota. You can now see her reporting Monday through Friday on WCCO This Morning. Mary lives in the metro area with her rescue dachshund, Scooby. ...