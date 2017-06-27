Police Officer Nearly Struck By Gunfire During Clay Co. Traffic Stop

June 27, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: Clay County, Glyndon, Shooting Investigation

GLYDON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating gunfire that narrowly missed a police officer during a traffic stop in a western Minnesota community.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 10 west of Glyndon in Clay County. The Glyndon officer pulled a car over during a routine traffic stop and got out to talk to the driver.

WDAY-TV reports that’s when the officer heard the gunshot above his head. Authorities say the driver of the car that was stopped also heard the shot as well as an assisting officer at the scene.

Glyndon, Dilworth, Moorhead and Fargo, North Dakota police along with Clay County sheriff’s deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol all assisted with the investigation.

