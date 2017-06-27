17-Year-Old Charged In Fatal St. Paul Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old is facing murder charges for a fatal drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in St. Paul.
Jamar Alexander Brown Jr. is facing two counts of 2nd degree murder, two charges of 2nd degree assault, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted aggravated robbery.
According to the criminal complaint, it started when officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Aurora Avenue and Marion Street in St. Paul — just a few blocks from the State Capitol — where they found a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later declared dead at the scene.
Officers learned via surveillance video and witnesses that the victim picked up two other people to buy marijuana from someone called, “J-Rock,” who investigators later identified as Brown. When they arrived at a meeting place, Brown got in the car with them and pulled out a handgun, demanding money from everyone. After the victims turned over some cash, Brown reportedly racked the slide and fired the weapon inside the car. He then got out of the car, walked to the passenger-side window and fired again, fatally wounding the 19-year-old victim, prosecutors say.
Police eventually found Brown at a hotel in Oakdale. When they attempted to arrest him, he ran into a nearby swamp to hide. A K-9 unit found him about 90 minutes later, and he was treated for dog bite wounds and hypothermia at Regions Hospital.
Authorities charged 19-year-old Marion Denton as an accomplice Monday. Prosecutors say he was driving the car that brought brown to the scene of the shooting.