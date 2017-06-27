Study: Minnesota Has Highest Rate Of Obesity Among Pets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – When it comes to exercise, Minnesotans like their bikes. But, their pets? Not so much.

According to a study by Banfield Pet Hospital’s State of Pet Health, Minnesota has the highest rate of obesity among dogs and cats.

Banfield’s report looked at over 2.5 million dogs and 500,000 cats in the United States. All of the animals were seen in 2016 at one of the 975 veterinary hospitals Banfield runs.

The Washington Post said the study used a five-point body conditioning score the hospital’s vets use to examine animals, and found that 41 percent of dogs and 46 percent of cats in Minnesota were overweight or obese.

Nebraska pets came in second, where 39 percent of dogs and 43 percent of cats in were overweight.

The Washington Post went on to report that the study noted that states with the highest rate of human obesity were those with the lowest obesity rate in pets. Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said have the highest rate of human obesity, all were in the bottom 20 for animal obesity.

In all, the study found that one in three dogs and cats were overweight.

This, the Washington Post states, is a 158 percent increase in the past 10 years for dogs and 169 percent increase for cats.

To see more from the study, visit Banfield Hospital online.

Banfield runs hospitals in 42 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.