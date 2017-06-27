Wander Minnesota: Minnesota Festivities In July

By Amy Rea

This is just the tip of the iceberg for festivals and events in Minnesota in July. I’ve avoided the more routine festivals, Crazy Days, Fourth of July celebrations and city parties. You can find more information about those over at Explore Minnesota. What follows is a list of the more unique possibilities this month. Be sure to check the event page; they’ve always got something interesting going on.

Jeffers

Outlaw Days

July 6-9

“Jeffers Outlaw Days: Bring Your In-Laws.” There you go.

Minneapolis

Cities 97 Basilica Block Party

July 7-8

In an odd but amiable pairing, the Basilica of St. Mary and local radio stalwart Cities 97 present this “ticket to redemption.” Performers this year include Brandi Carlile, the Sins, and AWOLNATION.

Grand Marais

Grand Marais Arts Festival

July 8-9

There are many arts festivals throughout the state, but not many of them get to boast about being located on the North Shore of Lake Superior. Juried art, live music, food and fun.

St. Paul

Dragon Festival

July 8-9

The ancient Dragon Boat tradition is the foundation for this Lake Phalen festival, which also offers martial arts exhibitions, music, makeup tips for Asian women, and food—lots and lots of food.

St. Joseph

Tour of Saints

July 9

As the organizers say, this isn’t a race, it’s a heavenly little ride. Choose between a 35-mile and 50-mile course; the courses begin and end at the College of St. Benedict and includes stops at St. John’s Parish Center and the Cold Spring Bakery—because of course you need carbs for this.

Sauk Centre

Sinclair Lewis Days

July 12-15

A celebration of the community’s most cantankerous resident. Events include food, fireworks, live music, a treasure hunt, and yoga in the park, among many other activities.

Walnut Grove

Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant

July 14-15, 21-22, 28-29

If I have to explain who Laura Ingalls Wilder is and why there’s a pageant, this probably isn’t for you. But for you Little House on the Prairie fans (and that includes me), here’s your chance to experience an outdoor theatrical representation of the Ingalls family’s life on the shores of Plum Creek, now in its 40th year.

Duluth

Bayfront Reggae and World Music Festival

July 15

Reggae and other world music, right on the waterfront. This year’s lineup includes Cham, Capleton, and Wayne Wonder.

Bemidji

Art in the Park

July 22-23

This is Bemidji’s 50th year offering a juried art program on the shores of beautiful Lake Bemidji.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis Aquatennial

July 19-22

This annual celebration has a huge variety of events. Downtown tennis tournaments, Twin Cities River Rats water-ski show, classic car show, a torchlight parade, fireworks, and more.

Walker

Moondance Jam

July 20-22

It’s the 25th anniversary of this central Minnesota classic rock fest. This year’s lineup includes Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton, and Melissa Etheridge.

Minneapolis

Carifest

July 21-22

Get into a tropical mood at this annual celebration of all things Caribbean. There will be plenty of live music and other kinds of performances, as well as delicious Caribbean foods.

Ely

Blueberry Arts Festival

July 28-30

Arts, crafts, ethnic foods, and live music, all in beautiful Ely on the edge of the Boundary Waters. Oh—and blueberry pie.

Hastings

Little Log House Pioneer Village Antique Power Show

July 28-30

This annual event offers the only public access to this historical site each year. A thorough re-creation of Minnesota history, this festival offers quilting and spinning demonstrations, functioning lumber and shingle sawmills, tractor and truck pull, threshing demonstrations, and a hand printing press.

Blackduck

Woodcarver’s Festival

July 29

An annual festival in its 34th year, located by one of the two big black ducks in town, this event is a celebration of woodcarving as a past and present tradition. Don’t forget to try an Uffda Taco.

