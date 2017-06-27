Wayzata Police Warning Residents Of Mail Thefts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Wayzata Police Department is advising residents to be careful with their outgoing mail after several reports of thefts overnight.
Police say there have been similar thefts from mailboxes in other communities in the Lake Minnetonka area in recent days and weeks. Authorities are advising residents not to place any outgoing mail in your mailbox that contains banking or credit card information.
Police say you should also check your incoming mail as soon as possible.
If you suspect that your mail has been stolen, call police immediately and monitor your bank and credit card accounts. Wayzata Police Chief Michael Resvold says most thefts are happening as a result of identity theft or counterfeiting checks.