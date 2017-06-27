Wild Re-Sign Center Pat Cannone To 2-Way Deal

June 27, 2017 8:01 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have re-signed center Pat Cannone to a one-year, two-way contract.

Cannone made his NHL debut last season for the Wild and appeared in three games. The 30-year-old spent most of the season in the AHL, registering nine goals and a team-leading 29 assists in 73 games for Iowa. In 421 career AHL games for three teams, Cannone has 89 goals and 152 assists with a plus-54 rating.

The deal, which was done on Tuesday, will give Cannone a $650,000 salary while he’s in the NHL and $225,000 in the AHL.

