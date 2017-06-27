Star Of ‘Zoo’ James Wolk Dishes On His Real Life Love Story

CBS’ Zoo will kick off season three Thursday night at 9 p.m. on WCCO. The stars of the show talked with WCCO about the dramatic upcoming season of the series based on a James Patterson novel.
The star of CBS’s ZOO is also WCCO reporter Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield’s family friend. James Wolk’s wife, Elizabeth Jae grew up with Susan-Elizabeth and her siblings in Tyrone, Georgia. Wolk (Jackson) and his co-star Billy Burke (Mitch) talked with her about the upcoming season, and then some.
Wolk recounted the unique way he met his wife.
As for the show, this season will pick up ten years after it left off. Here’s a synopsis:
“It’s 2027 and the world has reached a tipping point: as the human population continues to dwindle due to the sterility problem, an equally devastating threat rises in the form of “the hybrids,” an army of unstoppable lab-made creatures, hell-bent on destroying mankind. Although the team has become estranged over the past decade, Jackson, Jamie, Abraham, Dariela and Logan are forced to overcome their differences and reunite when they learn that Mitch is alive. As the planet’s future hangs in the balance, the team must race to stop the hybrids and their creator – a shadowy figure with a startling connection to the team’s past.”