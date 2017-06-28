4 Things To Know: House Votes On Extra Seucrity, Trump Attends 2020 Fundraiser & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From President Donald Trump attending his first 2020 campaign fundraiser to the Minnesota State Fair hosting a job fair, here is a look at the top four stories from June 28, 2017.

House Votes For Extra $25K Toward Security

Members of the House have unanimously voted to provide each member with a $25,000 allowance for additional security measures.

The move follows that shooting at a Congressional baseball practice earlier this month that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition.

He is still in the hospital.

Trump To Attend First 2020 Campaign Fundraiser

President Donald Trump will attend his first 2020 campaign fundraiser Wednesday and it’s at his own Washington hotel.

So far, he’s spent five nights at campaign-style rallies since being elected.

The president has raised more than $7 million during the first three months of the year.

Lutsen Resort Up For Sale

Got an extra $10 million lying around? Lutsen Resort on the North Shore could be yours.

According to the real estate listing, the sale includes the main lodge, a number of townhomes, condominiums and about 50 acres of land.

Lutsen has been around since 1885, and is located about 90 minutes northeast of Duluth.

The ski hill next to the resort, Lutsen Mountains, is not part of this sale, as it’s not owned by the same people.

Want To Work At The State Fair?

The Great Minnesota Get Together is hiring.

The Minnesota State Fair is hosting a job fair from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Progress Center on the fairgrounds Wednesday.

They’re looking to fill more than 600 positions.

Resumes are not required, but applicants can bring one if they wish.

The state fair runs Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.