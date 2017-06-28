Complaint: Eagan Man Threw Lit Cigarette Into Car, Pointed Gun At Driver

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Eagan man is accused of throwing a lit cigarette into a car and pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident last Wednesday.

The Dakota County Attorney’s office says 43-year-old Mark Patrick Lenze is charged with one felony count of threatening violence and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

The criminal complaint says a motorist and Lenze were driving next to each other on an Eagan road on June 21 when the road narrowed down to just one lane.

The driver let one car merge in front of him, but did let Lenze merge ahead.

The complaint says Lenze pulled up beside the driver at a later point and threw a lit cigarette into the vehicle. Lenze then pulled ahead of the driver as he bent over to pick it up.

The driver followed Lenze until he pulled off and parked on a side street. He approached Lenze’s car with the cigarette and asked if he wanted it back.

Lenze then allegedly pulled a silver handgun out and pointed it at the driver, who went back to his vehicle and called police.

The defendant told police he didn’t throw the cigarette into the driver’s vehicle but he did admit to the merging altercation. He also admitted to pointing a gun at the driver when he approached his vehicle, but said the driver did not threaten him. Lenze had a gun in his glove box and in his trunk.

Lenze could face up to five years in prison if convicted.