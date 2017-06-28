Lynx-Mercury Matchup To Feature League’s Potential MVPs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The next time the Lynx take the floor, it’ll be one of the most anticipated matchups of the season — not just team versus team, but player versus player. Some say the league MVP award might be at stake.

When the Lynx play Friday in Phoenix, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve says it will feature a matchup of the two greatest players at their position of all time.

“From a center standpoint, there’s no question Sylvia and Brittney are the two best in the history of our league,” she said.

Minnesota’s Sylvia Fowles and Phoenix’s Brittney Griner are the two front-runners for the MVP award, just past a third of the way through the season. Griner and Fowles are still at the top in the scoring race, as well as top five in multiple other categories.

Now, they’ll finally square off head-to-head for the first time this season.

“Definitely have to bring it,” Fowles said. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but these are the games I look forward to.”

Fowles’ teammates are excited about the matchup, too.

“Two players that are playing really well right now,” Lynx star Maya Moore said. “It’s going to be fun. Both are similar but different at the same time. But at the end of the day, it’s going to be which one can elevate their team the best.”

It’s something that, judging by win-loss records, Fowles has done better than Griner this season. It’s a bit of a new role having the offense run through Fowles, but a role she embraces — just like the challenge she’ll face Friday.

“I don’t think I have a choice,” Fowles said. “It’s either show up- or go home, and I’m not ready to go home just yet.”