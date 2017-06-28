Damage Costs In June Hail Storm Could Reach $1 Billion

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — Initial estimates are in for the June 11 hail storm that hit the north metro hard.

High winds and large hail devastated entire neighborhoods in Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids and Blaine.

While property claims are still pouring in, it already appears total damages will make it one of the most costly storms in Minnesota in the past 20 years.

“I’ve grown up in the Midwest and I’ve seen a lot of storms, but I’ve never seen or experienced anything like this,” said Blaine homeowner Kimberly Bass, who’s home was hit hard.

Driving around affected neighborhoods in the north Twin Cities metro, home after home can be seen with major damage.

Repairs are keeping contractors like Scott Ricks, of Willet Remodeling and Construction, busy for the coming months.

“We haven’t seen damage like this for the past seven to 10 years,” he said.

With such widespread damage, shortages of shingles and other materials are likely.

Ricks recommends choosing a local contractor with a good track record.

“If you’re unsure about the contractor and really want a local, ask to see a driver’s license,” he said.

Insurers are still totaling damages, but it’s already approaching $1 billion in losses.

The Insurance Federation’s Mark Kulda says it is already the third costliest storm in state history.

“Hail is the real culprit here, because when hail hits your home, it can damage siding, roofing,” he said. “When you try to repair your home, all these things add up and the claims get to be very expensive.”

Ricks says the average home will cost between $30,000 and 40,000 to repair.