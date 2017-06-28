Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Holiday Activities For Kids | Best Movie Fireworks Scenes

Hennepin Ave. Closure Adds To Downtown Congestion Headache

June 28, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: Construction, Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Getting to work in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday morning was a behemoth headache for motorists, as the various construction projects underway in the city led to gridlock.

Currently, the on-going projects include both construction in Lowry Hill Tunnel and the shutdown of light rail lines at several downtown stations. The subsequent lane reductions and increased bus service for light rail commuters reduced traffic to a crawl. Early morning rain showers didn’t help.

On top of those two projects, four blocks of Hennepin Avenue, one of downtown’s busiest arteries, closed to traffic overnight Tuesday for construction. Drivers were detoured to Marquette and 2nd avenues so that crews could work at the intersections of 3rd, 4th and 5th streets.

Commutes that generally take minutes to traverse downtown on a weekday instead took an hour or more.

Metro Transit says the work on Hennepin Avenue is slated to last until early Monday, the same day light rail service is expect to be restored downtown.

As for the Lowry Hill Tunnel construction, the lane closures will remain for the next few months.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch