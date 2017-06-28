Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Holiday Activities For Kids | Best Movie Fireworks Scenes

Increase Of Japanese Beetle Traps Being Set In North Dakota

June 28, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Agriculture Department is increasing the number of Japanese beetle traps around the state by one-third to try to stem the spread of the destructive bug.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says 1,000 traps were already in place, and the agency is adding about 500 more in areas at high risk of infestation, including nurseries, parks and golf courses.

The move comes after Japanese beetle larvae and pupae were found in containers of plants shipped from a Minnesota nursery to nurseries around North Dakota. The bug has been found in North Dakota before, but officials believe it’s now establishing a population in the state, at least in larger cities.

The bug attacks more than 300 ornamental plants and grasses, fruits and vegetables, trees and agricultural crops including corn and soybeans.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

