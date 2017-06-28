22 Years Later, Hope Remains For Jodi Huisentruit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been 22 years since a young anchorwoman from Minnesota went missing.
Jodi Huisentruit was last heard from on June 27, 1995. She overslept that morning for the early news shift and got a call from a producer to check on her. Investigators believe someone attacked Jodi as she headed to her car.
Investigators found the 27-year-old’s red high heels, car keys, and hairspray in the parking lot outside her apartment. Neighbors reported hearing a scream after 4 a.m.
“Every anniversary is tough and this is no exception,” WFLA-TV (Tampa) TV news anchor Josh Benson said.
Benson, who once interned at WCCO, co-founded FindJodi.com, Inc. It’s a team of journalists and investigators who are dedicated to raising awareness about Huisentruit and other missing persons.
“It’s hardest for the family and friends of Jodi,” Benson said. “It’s another year of knowing she’s not back home yet.”
Huisentruit was declared legally dead in 2001. While the thousands of tips over the years haven’t lead to an answer, Benson says the break in the 27-year-old case of Jacob Wetterling gave renewed hope that Jodi, too, will be found.
“If it can happen with Jacob it can happen with Jodi.”
Jodi was originally from Long Prairie, Minnesota. Her mother died in 2014, never knowing what happened to her daughter.