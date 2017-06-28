Lutsen Resort Up For Sale For Just Under $10M

June 28, 2017 7:38 AM
Filed Under: Lusten, Lutsen Resort

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An iconic North Shore resort is up for sale.

Lutsen Resort is on the market for just under $10-million.

According to the real estate listing, the sale includes the main lodge, a number of townhomes and condominiums and about 50 acres of land.

Lutsen has been around since 1885, and is located about 90 minutes northeast of Duluth. It was founded by Swedish immigrant Charles Axel Nelson, who paid just $12 for the land.

The ski hill next to the resort, Lutsen Mountains, is not part of this sale, as it’s not owned by the same people.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch